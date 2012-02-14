Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram prices dropped due to poor retail demand. * Jowar prices moved down due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,800 224-256 223-253 Wheat Tukda --,950 227-262 225-260 Jowar White 325 235-395 225-405 Bajra 225 185-245 190-245 PULSES Gram 524 591-721 625-727 Udid 225 465-630 414-614 Moong 40 550-800 550-825 Tuar 100 400-740 513-743 Maize 12 220-242 220-240 Vaal Deshi 45 340-500 335-510 Choli 30 725-1,075 750-1,050 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,220-1,230 1,200-1,210 Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,450 1,400-1,425 Wheat (superior best) 1,500-1,525 1,500-1,525 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 1,950-2,000 2,150-2,200 PULSES Gram 3,425-3,450 3,475-3,500 Gram dal 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300