Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western
state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Gram prices dropped due to poor retail demand.
* Jowar prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,800 224-256 223-253
Wheat Tukda --,950 227-262 225-260
Jowar White 325 235-395 225-405
Bajra 225 185-245 190-245
PULSES
Gram 524 591-721 625-727
Udid 225 465-630 414-614
Moong 40 550-800 550-825
Tuar 100 400-740 513-743
Maize 12 220-242 220-240
Vaal Deshi 45 340-500 335-510
Choli 30 725-1,075 750-1,050
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,220-1,230 1,200-1,210
Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,450 1,400-1,425
Wheat (superior best) 1,500-1,525 1,500-1,525
Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160
Jowar 1,950-2,000 2,150-2,200
PULSES
Gram 3,425-3,450 3,475-3,500
Gram dal 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350
Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200
RICE
IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300