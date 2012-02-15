Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Jowar prices moved down further due to increased arrivals. * Udid prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,850 225-255 224-256 Wheat Tukda 1,025 227-261 227-262 Jowar White 365 230-390 235-395 Bajra 230 182-245 185-245 PULSES Gram 594 620-704 591-721 Udid 235 465-640 465-630 Moong 40 500-750 550-800 Tuar 60 415-755 400-740 Maize 15 218-245 220-242 Vaal Deshi 35 345-510 340-500 Choli 35 740-1,080 725-1,075 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,195-1,200 1,220-1,230 Wheat (medium) 1,375-1,425 1,425-1,450 Wheat (superior best) 1,500-1,525 1,500-1,525 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,950-2,000 PULSES Gram 3,425-3,450 3,425-3,450 Gram dal 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,200-3,250 3,150-3,200 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300