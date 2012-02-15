Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Jowar prices moved down further due to increased arrivals. * Udid prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,850 225-255 224-256 Wheat Tukda 1,025 227-261 227-262 Jowar White 365 230-390 235-395 Bajra 230 182-245 185-245 PULSES Gram 594 620-704 591-721 Udid 235 465-640 465-630 Moong 40 500-750 550-800 Tuar 60 415-755 400-740 Maize 15 218-245 220-242 Vaal Deshi 35 345-510 340-500 Choli 35 740-1,080 725-1,075 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,195-1,200 1,220-1,230 Wheat (medium) 1,375-1,425 1,425-1,450 Wheat (superior best) 1,500-1,525 1,500-1,525 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,950-2,000 PULSES Gram 3,425-3,450 3,425-3,450 Gram dal 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,200-3,250 3,150-3,200 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,0