Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices eased further due to sufficient supply. * Udid prices dropped due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,900 224-253 225-255 Wheat Tukda 1,200 226-259 227-261 Jowar White 325 235-385 230-390 Bajra 225 180-250 182-245 PULSES Gram 647 595-680 620-704 Udid 150 350-630 465-640 Moong 060 600-850 500-750 Tuar 040 450-760 415-755 Maize --5 200-250 218-245 Vaal Deshi 30 340-590 345-510 Choli 30 750-1,100 740-1,080 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 Wheat (medium) 1,375-1,425 1,375-1,425 Wheat (superior best) 1,500-1,525 1,500-1,525 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,425-3,450 3,425-3,450 Gram dal 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,100-3,150 3,200-3,250 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300