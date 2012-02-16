Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices eased further due to sufficient supply.
* Udid prices dropped due to restricted demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,900 224-253 225-255
Wheat Tukda 1,200 226-259 227-261
Jowar White 325 235-385 230-390
Bajra 225 180-250 182-245
PULSES
Gram 647 595-680 620-704
Udid 150 350-630 465-640
Moong 060 600-850 500-750
Tuar 040 450-760 415-755
Maize --5 200-250 218-245
Vaal Deshi 30 340-590 345-510
Choli 30 750-1,100 740-1,080
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200
Wheat (medium) 1,375-1,425 1,375-1,425
Wheat (superior best) 1,500-1,525 1,500-1,525
Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,850-1,900
PULSES
Gram 3,425-3,450 3,425-3,450
Gram dal 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350
Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,100-3,150 3,200-3,250
RICE
IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300