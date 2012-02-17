Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram and Besan prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Udid prices moved down further due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
* Tuar prices eased due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,550 223-251 224-253
Wheat Tukda --,700 226-257 226-259
Jowar White 350 230-380 235-385
Bajra 250 185-245 180-250
PULSES
Gram 628 610-707 595-680
Udid 080 510-610 350-630
Moong 065 460-920 600-850
Tuar 030 420-750 450-760
Maize 10 205-245 200-250
Vaal Deshi 40 345-595 340-590
Choli 35 710-1,080 750-1,100
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200
Wheat (medium) 1,375-1,425 1,375-1,425
Wheat (superior best) 1,500-1,525 1,500-1,525
Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,475-3,525 3,425-3,450
Gram dal 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,350-3,400 3,300-3,350
Tuar 3,050-3,100 3,100-3,150
Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,000-3,050 3,100-3,150
RICE
IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300