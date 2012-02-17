Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Besan prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Udid prices moved down further due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. * Tuar prices eased due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,550 223-251 224-253 Wheat Tukda --,700 226-257 226-259 Jowar White 350 230-380 235-385 Bajra 250 185-245 180-250 PULSES Gram 628 610-707 595-680 Udid 080 510-610 350-630 Moong 065 460-920 600-850 Tuar 030 420-750 450-760 Maize 10 205-245 200-250 Vaal Deshi 40 345-595 340-590 Choli 35 710-1,080 750-1,100 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 Wheat (medium) 1,375-1,425 1,375-1,425 Wheat (superior best) 1,500-1,525 1,500-1,525 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,475-3,525 3,425-3,450 Gram dal 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,350-3,400 3,300-3,350 Tuar 3,050-3,100 3,100-3,150 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,000-3,050 3,100-3,150 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300