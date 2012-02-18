Feb. 18 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Tuar prices eased due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 750 222-254 223-251 Wheat Tukda 800 227-260 226-257 Jowar White 235 260-400 230-380 Bajra 225 180-250 185-245 PULSES Gram 1,100 638-719 610-707 Udid --- --- 510-610 Moong 140 515-800 460-920 Tuar 120 450-735 420-750 Maize 15 205-250 205-245 Vaal Deshi 45 371-585 345-595 Choli 30 725-1,075 710-1,080 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 Wheat (medium) 1,325-1,350 1,375-1,425 Wheat (superior best) 1,450-1,475 1,500-1,525 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,475-3,525 3,475-3,525 Gram dal 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Tuar 3,000-3,050 3,050-3,100 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300