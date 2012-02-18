Feb. 18 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices dropped due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Tuar prices eased due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 750 222-254 223-251
Wheat Tukda 800 227-260 226-257
Jowar White 235 260-400 230-380
Bajra 225 180-250 185-245
PULSES
Gram 1,100 638-719 610-707
Udid --- --- 510-610
Moong 140 515-800 460-920
Tuar 120 450-735 420-750
Maize 15 205-250 205-245
Vaal Deshi 45 371-585 345-595
Choli 30 725-1,075 710-1,080
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200
Wheat (medium) 1,325-1,350 1,375-1,425
Wheat (superior best) 1,450-1,475 1,500-1,525
Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,475-3,525 3,475-3,525
Gram dal 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
Tuar 3,000-3,050 3,050-3,100
Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
RICE
IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300