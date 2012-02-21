Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved down further due to low demand from mills. * Gram prices dropped due to increased arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,800 220-253 222-254 Wheat Tukda 2,000 225-257 227-260 Jowar White 220 240-431 260-400 Bajra 200 190-239 180-250 PULSES Gram 1,700 600-675 638-719 Udid 235 460-638 510-610 Moong 250 450-830 515-800 Tuar 200 495-735 450-735 Maize 150 210-265 205-250 Vaal Deshi 200 370-550 371-585 Choli 20 700-1,075 725-1,075 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,175-1,180 1,195-1,200 Wheat (medium) 1,250-1,300 1,325-1,350 Wheat (superior best) 1,375-1,400 1,450-1,475 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,425-3,450 3,475-3,525 Gram dal 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Tuar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300