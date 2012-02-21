Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved down further due to low demand from mills. * Gram prices dropped due to increased arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,800 220-253 222-254 Wheat Tukda 2,000 225-257 227-260 Jowar White 220 240-431 260-400 Bajra 200 190-239 180-250 PULSES Gram 1,700 600-675 638-719 Udid 235 460-638 510-610 Moong 250 450-830 515-800 Tuar 200 495-735 450-735 Maize 150 210-265 205-250 Vaal Deshi 200 370-550 371-585 Choli 20 700-1,075 725-1,075 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,175-1,180 1,195-1,200 Wheat (medium) 1,250-1,300 1,325-1,350 Wheat (superior best) 1,375-1,400 1,450-1,475 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,425-3,450 3,475-3,525 Gram dal 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Tuar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,0