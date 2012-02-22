Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices improved due to low arrivals.
* Gram and Besan prices eased due to poor retail demand.
* Tuar prices moved down due to restricted demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,050 220-254 220-253
Wheat Tukda 1,200 226-258 225-257
Jowar White 275 220-390 240-431
Bajra 100 205-270 190-239
PULSES
Gram 900 640-685 600-675
Udid 220 460-646 460-638
Moong 500-765 450-830
Tuar 215 470-726 495-735
Maize 100 220-260 210-265
Vaal Deshi 100 350-525 370-550
Choli 25 600-1,000 700-1,075
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
Wheat (medium) 1,250-1,300 1,250-1,300
Wheat (superior best) 1,375-1,400 1,375-1,400
Bajra 1,170-1,180 1,150-1,160
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,400-3,425 3,425-3,450
Gram dal 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,300-3,350 3,350-3,400
Tuar 2,900-2,950 3,000-3,050
Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
RICE
IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300