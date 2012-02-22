Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices improved due to low arrivals. * Gram and Besan prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Tuar prices moved down due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,050 220-254 220-253 Wheat Tukda 1,200 226-258 225-257 Jowar White 275 220-390 240-431 Bajra 100 205-270 190-239 PULSES Gram 900 640-685 600-675 Udid 220 460-646 460-638 Moong 500-765 450-830 Tuar 215 470-726 495-735 Maize 100 220-260 210-265 Vaal Deshi 100 350-525 370-550 Choli 25 600-1,000 700-1,075 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Wheat (medium) 1,250-1,300 1,250-1,300 Wheat (superior best) 1,375-1,400 1,375-1,400 Bajra 1,170-1,180 1,150-1,160 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,400-3,425 3,425-3,450 Gram dal 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,300-3,350 3,350-3,400 Tuar 2,900-2,950 3,000-3,050 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300