Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram and Gram Daal prices moved up due to buying support from mills.
* Udid prices eased due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,900 219-254 220-254
Wheat Tukda 1,250 225-259 226-258
Jowar White 290 225-395 220-390
Bajra 225 210-265 205-270
PULSES
Gram 1,020 621-689 640-685
Udid 275 470-643 460-646
Moong 060 550-850 500-765
Tuar 265 475-728 470-726
Maize 25 215-255 220-260
Vaal Deshi 70 355-530 350-525
Choli 45 720-1,080 600-1,000
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180
Wheat (medium) 1,250-1,300 1,250-1,300
Wheat (superior best) 1,375-1,400 1,375-1,400
Bajra 1,170-1,180 1,170-1,180
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,475-3,500 3,400-3,425
Gram dal 4,300-4,350 4,200-4,250
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350
Tuar 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950
Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 2,950-3,000 3,000-3,050
RICE
IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300