Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Gram Daal prices moved up due to buying support from mills. * Udid prices eased due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,900 219-254 220-254 Wheat Tukda 1,250 225-259 226-258 Jowar White 290 225-395 220-390 Bajra 225 210-265 205-270 PULSES Gram 1,020 621-689 640-685 Udid 275 470-643 460-646 Moong 060 550-850 500-765 Tuar 265 475-728 470-726 Maize 25 215-255 220-260 Vaal Deshi 70 355-530 350-525 Choli 45 720-1,080 600-1,000 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,175-1,180 1,175-1,180 Wheat (medium) 1,250-1,300 1,250-1,300 Wheat (superior best) 1,375-1,400 1,375-1,400 Bajra 1,170-1,180 1,170-1,180 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,475-3,500 3,400-3,425 Gram dal 4,300-4,350 4,200-4,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Tuar 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 2,950-3,000 3,000-3,050 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300