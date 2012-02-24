Feb. 24 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Gram and Besan prices moved up due to retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,650 224-256 219-254
Wheat Tukda 1,200 226-258 225-259
Jowar White 260 230-390 225-395
Bajra 210 215-270 210-265
PULSES
Gram 600 630-690 621-689
Udid 165 400-0,640 470-0,643
Moong 50 500-0,880 550-0,850
Tuar 80 350-725 475-728
Maize 15 220-260 215-255
Vaal Deshi 60 350-0,525 355-0,530
Choli 40 725-1,075 720-1,080
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,195-1,200 1,175-1,180
Wheat (medium) 1,275-1,300 1,250-1,300
Wheat (superior best) 1,375-1,400 1,375-1,400
Bajra 1,170-1,180 1,170-1,180
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,525-3,550 3,475-3,500
Gram dal 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,350-3,400 3,300-3,350
Tuar 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950
Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000
RICE
IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300