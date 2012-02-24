Feb. 24 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram and Besan prices moved up due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,650 224-256 219-254 Wheat Tukda 1,200 226-258 225-259 Jowar White 260 230-390 225-395 Bajra 210 215-270 210-265 PULSES Gram 600 630-690 621-689 Udid 165 400-0,640 470-0,643 Moong 50 500-0,880 550-0,850 Tuar 80 350-725 475-728 Maize 15 220-260 215-255 Vaal Deshi 60 350-0,525 355-0,530 Choli 40 725-1,075 720-1,080 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,195-1,200 1,175-1,180 Wheat (medium) 1,275-1,300 1,250-1,300 Wheat (superior best) 1,375-1,400 1,375-1,400 Bajra 1,170-1,180 1,170-1,180 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,525-3,550 3,475-3,500 Gram dal 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,350-3,400 3,300-3,350 Tuar 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300