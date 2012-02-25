Feb. 25 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices improved further due to buying support from mills. * Tuar prices firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,750 224-252 224-256 Wheat Tukda 01,030 226-256 226-258 Jowar White 265 235-370 230-390 Bajra 0,250 220-265 215-270 PULSES Gram 1,100 665-710 630-690 Udid 0,115 0,420-0,625 0,400-0,640 Moong 0,125 0,550-0,875 0,500-0,880 Tuar 0,215 465-715 350-725 Maize 015 215-265 220-260 Vaal Deshi 065 0,425-0,550 0,350-0,525 Choli 035 0,868-1,085 0,725-1,075 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200 Wheat (medium) 1,275-1,300 1,275-1,300 Wheat (superior best) 1,375-1,400 1,375-1,400 Bajra 1,170-1,180 1,170-1,180 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,575-3,600 3,525-3,550 Gram dal 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Tuar 2,950-3,000 2,900-2,950 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300