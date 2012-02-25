Feb. 25 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices improved further due to buying support from mills.
* Tuar prices firmed up due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,750 224-252 224-256
Wheat Tukda 01,030 226-256 226-258
Jowar White 265 235-370 230-390
Bajra 0,250 220-265 215-270
PULSES
Gram 1,100 665-710 630-690
Udid 0,115 0,420-0,625 0,400-0,640
Moong 0,125 0,550-0,875 0,500-0,880
Tuar 0,215 465-715 350-725
Maize 015 215-265 220-260
Vaal Deshi 065 0,425-0,550 0,350-0,525
Choli 035 0,868-1,085 0,725-1,075
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,195-1,200 1,195-1,200
Wheat (medium) 1,275-1,300 1,275-1,300
Wheat (superior best) 1,375-1,400 1,375-1,400
Bajra 1,170-1,180 1,170-1,180
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,575-3,600 3,525-3,550
Gram dal 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
Tuar 2,950-3,000 2,900-2,950
Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000
RICE
IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300