Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Bajri prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Gram prices moved down due to increased arrivals. * Jowar prices increased due to thin supply. * Tuar prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan --,825 222-254 224-252 Wheat Tukda 1,000 225-258 226-256 Jowar White 250 220-400 235-370 Bajra 240 210-272 220-265 PULSES Gram 1,700 650-715 665-710 Udid 216 470-650 420-625 Moong 300 500-850 550-875 Tuar 190 462-700 465-715 Maize 20 210-265 215-265 Vaal Deshi 60 325-510 425-550 Choli 20 600-1,020 868-1,085 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,175-1,185 1,195-1,200 Wheat (medium) 1,250-1,300 1,275-1,300 Wheat (superior best) 1,350-1,400 1,375-1,400 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,170-1,180 Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 3,550-3,600 3,575-3,600 Gram dal 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Tuar 3,000-3,050 2,950-3,000 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300