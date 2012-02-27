Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices dropped due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Bajri prices eased due to poor retail demand.
* Gram prices moved down due to increased arrivals.
* Jowar prices increased due to thin supply.
* Tuar prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan --,825 222-254 224-252
Wheat Tukda 1,000 225-258 226-256
Jowar White 250 220-400 235-370
Bajra 240 210-272 220-265
PULSES
Gram 1,700 650-715 665-710
Udid 216 470-650 420-625
Moong 300 500-850 550-875
Tuar 190 462-700 465-715
Maize 20 210-265 215-265
Vaal Deshi 60 325-510 425-550
Choli 20 600-1,020 868-1,085
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,175-1,185 1,195-1,200
Wheat (medium) 1,250-1,300 1,275-1,300
Wheat (superior best) 1,350-1,400 1,375-1,400
Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,170-1,180
Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 3,550-3,600 3,575-3,600
Gram dal 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
Tuar 3,000-3,050 2,950-3,000
Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000
RICE
IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300