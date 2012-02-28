Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased further due to increased arrivals.
* Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,075 226-252 222-254
Wheat Tukda 1,400 228-258 225-258
Jowar White 235 225-405 220-400
Bajra 210 206-265 210-272
PULSES
Gram 661 650-710 650-715
Udid 195 450-635 470-650
Moong 100 550-850 500-850
Tuar 205 504-738 462-700
Maize 30 200-260 210-265
Vaal Deshi 70 415-540 325-510
Choli 45 650-1,050 600-1,020
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,165-1,170 1,175-1,185
Wheat (medium) 1,250-1,300 1,250-1,300
Wheat (superior best) 1,350-1,375 1,350-1,400
Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160
Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
PULSES
Gram 3,600-3,625 3,550-3,600
Gram dal 4,400-4,450 4,300-4,350
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,450 3,350-3,400
Tuar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000
RICE
IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300