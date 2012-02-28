Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased further due to increased arrivals. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,075 226-252 222-254 Wheat Tukda 1,400 228-258 225-258 Jowar White 235 225-405 220-400 Bajra 210 206-265 210-272 PULSES Gram 661 650-710 650-715 Udid 195 450-635 470-650 Moong 100 550-850 500-850 Tuar 205 504-738 462-700 Maize 30 200-260 210-265 Vaal Deshi 70 415-540 325-510 Choli 45 650-1,050 600-1,020 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,165-1,170 1,175-1,185 Wheat (medium) 1,250-1,300 1,250-1,300 Wheat (superior best) 1,350-1,375 1,350-1,400 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 PULSES Gram 3,600-3,625 3,550-3,600 Gram dal 4,400-4,450 4,300-4,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,450 3,350-3,400 Tuar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Basmati Medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300