Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Rice of Basmati quality moved up due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,070 226-253 226-252 Wheat Tukda 1,200 228-260 228-258 Jowar White 285 210-395 225-405 Bajra 190 200-260 206-265 PULSES Gram 1,600 655-695 650-710 Udid 160 484-660 450-635 Moong 30 600-850 550-850 Tuar 185 500-738 504-738 Maize 50 225-240 200-260 Vaal Deshi 60 350-525 415-540 Choli 35 650-1,080 650-1,050 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 Wheat (medium) 1,250-1,300 1,250-1,300 Wheat (superior best) 1,350-1,375 1,350-1,375 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 PULSES Gram 3,600-3,625 3,600-3,625 Gram dal 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Tuar 3,050-3,100 3,000-3,050 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,300-3,400 Basmati Best 5,300-5,400 5,200-5,300