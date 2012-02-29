Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Tuar prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Rice of Basmati quality moved up due to retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,070 226-253 226-252
Wheat Tukda 1,200 228-260 228-258
Jowar White 285 210-395 225-405
Bajra 190 200-260 206-265
PULSES
Gram 1,600 655-695 650-710
Udid 160 484-660 450-635
Moong 30 600-850 550-850
Tuar 185 500-738 504-738
Maize 50 225-240 200-260
Vaal Deshi 60 350-525 415-540
Choli 35 650-1,080 650-1,050
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170
Wheat (medium) 1,250-1,300 1,250-1,300
Wheat (superior best) 1,350-1,375 1,350-1,375
Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160
Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
PULSES
Gram 3,600-3,625 3,600-3,625
Gram dal 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Tuar 3,050-3,100 3,000-3,050
Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000
RICE
IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,300-3,400
Basmati Best 5,300-5,400 5,200-5,300