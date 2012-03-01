Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved up due to buying support from flour mills. * Tuar prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,050 229-256 226-253 Wheat Tukda 1,280 230-315 228-260 Jowar White 180 225-391 210-395 Bajra 105 190-268 200-260 PULSES Gram 1,400 640-685 655-695 Udid 135 481-612 484-660 Moong 35 645-850 600-850 Tuar 350 540-726 500-738 Maize --8 230-244 225-240 Vaal Deshi 50 320-518 350-525 Choli 10 500-1,050 650-1,080 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,195-1,205 1,165-1,170 Wheat (medium) 1,300-1,325 1,250-1,300 Wheat (superior best) 1,375-1,425 1,350-1,375 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 PULSES Gram 3,600-3,625 3,600-3,625 Gram dal 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Tuar 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,000-3,050 2,950-3,000 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Basmati Best 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400