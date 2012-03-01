Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices moved up due to buying support from flour mills.
* Tuar prices improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,050 229-256 226-253
Wheat Tukda 1,280 230-315 228-260
Jowar White 180 225-391 210-395
Bajra 105 190-268 200-260
PULSES
Gram 1,400 640-685 655-695
Udid 135 481-612 484-660
Moong 35 645-850 600-850
Tuar 350 540-726 500-738
Maize --8 230-244 225-240
Vaal Deshi 50 320-518 350-525
Choli 10 500-1,050 650-1,080
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,195-1,205 1,165-1,170
Wheat (medium) 1,300-1,325 1,250-1,300
Wheat (superior best) 1,375-1,425 1,350-1,375
Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160
Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
PULSES
Gram 3,600-3,625 3,600-3,625
Gram dal 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Tuar 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,000-3,050 2,950-3,000
RICE
IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
Parimal 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950
Punjab Parimal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100
Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500
Basmati Best 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400