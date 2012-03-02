Mar. 02 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram and Besan prices dropped due to increased arrivals.
* Rice of Parimal quality improved due to retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,300 230-255 229-256
Wheat Tukda 01,500 221-312 230-315
Jowar White 430 220-362 225-391
Bajra 0,140 200-244 190-268
PULSES
Gram 2,000 630-668 640-685
Udid 0,190 0,465-0,644 0,481-0,612
Moong 0,035 0,600-0,750 0,645-0,850
Tuar 0,255 500-714 540-726
Maize 005 240-261 230-244
Vaal Deshi 033 0,350-0,550 0,320-0,518
Choli 016 0,550-0,972 0,500-1,050
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,195-1,205 1,195-1,205
Wheat (medium) 1,300-1,325 1,300-1,325
Wheat (superior best) 1,375-1,425 1,375-1,425
Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160
Jowar 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
PULSES
Gram 3,500-3,525 3,600-3,625
Gram dal 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,350-3,400 3,400-3,450
Tuar 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
RICE
IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,900-1,950
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,050-2,100
Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500
Basmati Best 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400