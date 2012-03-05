Mar. 5 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices firmed up due to increased demand from mills. * Tuar prices improved due to thin supply. * Udid prices eased due to lack of demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,850 231-262 231-259 Wheat Tukda 2,600 232-350 233-320 Jowar White 430 235-380 230-390 Bajra 400 190-248 190-252 PULSES Gram 5,500 625-700 635-680 Udid 095 415-0,612 440-0,648 Moong 200 600-0,750 500-0,850 Tuar 120 540-721 500-714 Maize --5 244-254 238-260 Vaal Deshi 45 300-0,528 325-0,530 Choli 30 530-0,944 520-0,940 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,195-1,205 1,195-1,205 Wheat (medium) 1,300-1,325 1,300-1,325 Wheat (superior best) 1,375-1,425 1,375-1,425 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 PULSES Gram 3,500-3,525 3,450-3,500 Gram dal 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,050-3,100 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 2,950-3,000 3,000-3,050 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Basmati Best 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400