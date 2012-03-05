Mar. 5 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices firmed up due to increased demand from mills.
* Tuar prices improved due to thin supply.
* Udid prices eased due to lack of demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,850 231-262 231-259
Wheat Tukda 2,600 232-350 233-320
Jowar White 430 235-380 230-390
Bajra 400 190-248 190-252
PULSES
Gram 5,500 625-700 635-680
Udid 095 415-0,612 440-0,648
Moong 200 600-0,750 500-0,850
Tuar 120 540-721 500-714
Maize --5 244-254 238-260
Vaal Deshi 45 300-0,528 325-0,530
Choli 30 530-0,944 520-0,940
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,195-1,205 1,195-1,205
Wheat (medium) 1,300-1,325 1,300-1,325
Wheat (superior best) 1,375-1,425 1,375-1,425
Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160
Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
PULSES
Gram 3,500-3,525 3,450-3,500
Gram dal 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,050-3,100
Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 2,950-3,000 3,000-3,050
RICE
IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500
Basmati Best 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400