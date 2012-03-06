Mar. 06 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved due to buying enquiries from flour mills.
* Gram and Besan prices eased due to increased arrivals.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 02,000 232-265 231-262
Wheat Tukda 04,600 233-353 232-350
Jowar White 400 228-382 235-380
Bajra 0,025 195-244 190-248
PULSES
Gram 4,000 625-677 625-700
Udid 0,150 0,400-0,600 0,415-0,612
Moong 0,100 0,480-0,680 0,600-0,750
Tuar 0,200 500-725 540-721
Maize 005 240-260 244-254
Vaal Deshi 050 0,290-0,516 0,300-0,528
Choli 024 0,540-0,900 0,530-0,944
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,215-1,220 1,195-1,205
Wheat (medium) 1,325-1,350 1,300-1,325
Wheat (superior best) 1,400-1,450 1,375-1,425
Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160
Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
PULSES
Gram 3,450-3,475 3,500-3,525
Gram dal 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,300-3,350 3,350-3,400
Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000
RICE
IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500
Basmati Best 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400