Mar. 06 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to buying enquiries from flour mills. * Gram and Besan prices eased due to increased arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 02,000 232-265 231-262 Wheat Tukda 04,600 233-353 232-350 Jowar White 400 228-382 235-380 Bajra 0,025 195-244 190-248 PULSES Gram 4,000 625-677 625-700 Udid 0,150 0,400-0,600 0,415-0,612 Moong 0,100 0,480-0,680 0,600-0,750 Tuar 0,200 500-725 540-721 Maize 005 240-260 244-254 Vaal Deshi 050 0,290-0,516 0,300-0,528 Choli 024 0,540-0,900 0,530-0,944 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,215-1,220 1,195-1,205 Wheat (medium) 1,325-1,350 1,300-1,325 Wheat (superior best) 1,400-1,450 1,375-1,425 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 PULSES Gram 3,450-3,475 3,500-3,525 Gram dal 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,300-3,350 3,350-3,400 Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Basmati Best 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400