Mar. 7 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices eased due to sufficient supply.
* Tuar prices dropped due to lack of demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 2,000 235-264 232-265
Wheat Tukda 2,450 236-354 233-353
Jowar White 360 235-379 228-382
Bajra 040 196-245 195-244
PULSES
Gram 2,200 622-669 625-677
Udid 135 420-0,631 400-0,600
Moong 080 580-0,684 480-0,680
Tuar 130 520-700 500-725
Maize --4 236-258 240-260
Vaal Deshi 60 285-0,505 290-0,516
Choli 18 550-0,938 540-0,900
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,215-1,220 1,215-1,220
Wheat (medium) 1,325-1,350 1,325-1,350
Wheat (superior best) 1,400-1,450 1,400-1,450
Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160
Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
PULSES
Gram 3,425-3,450 3,450-3,475
Gram dal 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350
Tuar 3,000-3,050 3,100-3,150
Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000
RICE
IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500
Basmati Best 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400