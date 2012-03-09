Mar. 9 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices moved up due to buying enquiries from flour mills.
* Gram prices firmed up due to increased demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,250 234-266 235-264
Wheat Tukda 1,900 234-350 236-354
Jowar White 60 238-362 235-379
Bajra 160 195-248 196-245
PULSES
Gram 1,500 650-672 622-669
Udid 100 420-0,610 420-0,631
Moong 075 560-0,730 580-0,684
Tuar 100 520-716 520-700
Maize 30 240-260 236-258
Vaal Deshi 30 290-0,521 285-0,505
Choli --8 500-0,944 550-0,938
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,220-1,225 1,215-1,220
Wheat (medium) 1,350-1,375 1,325-1,350
Wheat (superior best) 1,425-1,450 1,400-1,450
Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160
Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
PULSES
Gram 3,475-3,500 3,425-3,450
Gram dal 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350
Tuar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000
RICE
IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500
Basmati Best 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400