Mar. 9 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved up due to buying enquiries from flour mills. * Gram prices firmed up due to increased demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,250 234-266 235-264 Wheat Tukda 1,900 234-350 236-354 Jowar White 60 238-362 235-379 Bajra 160 195-248 196-245 PULSES Gram 1,500 650-672 622-669 Udid 100 420-0,610 420-0,631 Moong 075 560-0,730 580-0,684 Tuar 100 520-716 520-700 Maize 30 240-260 236-258 Vaal Deshi 30 290-0,521 285-0,505 Choli --8 500-0,944 550-0,938 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,220-1,225 1,215-1,220 Wheat (medium) 1,350-1,375 1,325-1,350 Wheat (superior best) 1,425-1,450 1,400-1,450 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 PULSES Gram 3,475-3,500 3,425-3,450 Gram dal 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Tuar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Basmati Best 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400