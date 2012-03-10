Mar. 10 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram and Besan prices improved due to thin supply.
* Tuar prices moved up due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,400 234-265 234-266
Wheat Tukda 2,250 235-345 234-350
Jowar White 110 235-382 238-362
Bajra 020 190-245 195-248
PULSES
Gram 2,000 655-680 650-672
Udid 055 430-0,600 420-0,610
Moong 020 550-0,725 560-0,730
Tuar 126 434-712 520-716
Maize 10 242-263 240-260
Vaal Deshi 70 280-0,531 290-0,521
Choli 35 490-0,940 500-0,944
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Wheat (medium) 1,350-1,375 1,350-1,375
Wheat (superior best) 1,425-1,450 1,425-1,450
Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160
Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
PULSES
Gram 3,525-3,550 3,475-3,500
Gram dal 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,350-3,400 3,300-3,350
Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,000-3,050
Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000
RICE
IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500
Basmati Best 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400