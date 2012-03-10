Mar. 10 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Besan prices improved due to thin supply. * Tuar prices moved up due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,400 234-265 234-266 Wheat Tukda 2,250 235-345 234-350 Jowar White 110 235-382 238-362 Bajra 020 190-245 195-248 PULSES Gram 2,000 655-680 650-672 Udid 055 430-0,600 420-0,610 Moong 020 550-0,725 560-0,730 Tuar 126 434-712 520-716 Maize 10 242-263 240-260 Vaal Deshi 70 280-0,531 290-0,521 Choli 35 490-0,940 500-0,944 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Wheat (medium) 1,350-1,375 1,350-1,375 Wheat (superior best) 1,425-1,450 1,425-1,450 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 PULSES Gram 3,525-3,550 3,475-3,500 Gram dal 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,350-3,400 3,300-3,350 Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,000-3,050 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Basmati Best 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400