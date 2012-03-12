Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to increased arrivals. * Gram prices moved down due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 2,200 235-265 234-265 Wheat Tukda 3,700 236-350 235-345 Jowar White 200 232-371 235-382 Bajra 300 194-250 190-245 PULSES Gram 4,000 630-670 655-680 Udid 050 431-605 430-600 Moong 030 550-790 550-725 Tuar 130 435-715 434-712 Maize --7 250-266 242-263 Vaal Deshi 55 285-533 280-531 Choli --5 600-950 490-940 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,200-1,205 1,220-1,225 Wheat (medium) 1,350-1,375 1,350-1,375 Wheat (superior best) 1,400-1,425 1,425-1,450 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 PULSES Gram 3,500-3,525 3,525-3,550 Gram dal 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Basmati Best 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400