Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to increased arrivals.
* Gram prices moved down due to restricted demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 2,200 235-265 234-265
Wheat Tukda 3,700 236-350 235-345
Jowar White 200 232-371 235-382
Bajra 300 194-250 190-245
PULSES
Gram 4,000 630-670 655-680
Udid 050 431-605 430-600
Moong 030 550-790 550-725
Tuar 130 435-715 434-712
Maize --7 250-266 242-263
Vaal Deshi 55 285-533 280-531
Choli --5 600-950 490-940
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,200-1,205 1,220-1,225
Wheat (medium) 1,350-1,375 1,350-1,375
Wheat (superior best) 1,400-1,425 1,425-1,450
Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160
Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
PULSES
Gram 3,500-3,525 3,525-3,550
Gram dal 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150
Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000
RICE
IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500
Basmati Best 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400