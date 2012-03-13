Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Udid prices dropped due to lack of demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 2,500 234-264 235-265 Wheat Tukda 4,500 236-358 236-350 Jowar White 200 235-360 232-371 Bajra 170 190-248 194-250 PULSES Gram 3,500 640-680 630-670 Udid 051 435-595 431-605 Moong 018 560-760 550-790 Tuar 165 442-714 435-715 Maize --5 244-263 250-266 Vaal Deshi 75 290-530 285-533 Choli 30 650-1,044 600-950 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Wheat (medium) 1,350-1,375 1,350-1,375 Wheat (superior best) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 PULSES Gram 3,475-3,500 3,500-3,525 Gram dal 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 2,900-2,950 2,950-3,000 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Basmati Best 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400