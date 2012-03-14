Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved due to increased demand from flour mills.
* Jowar prices eased due to poor retail demand.
* Tuar prices dropped due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 2,800 235-267 234-264
Wheat Tukda 4,800 237-365 236-358
Jowar White 150 238-362 235-360
Bajra 020 188-246 190-248
PULSES
Gram 4,000 645-681 640-680
Udid 70 439-600 435-595
Moong 10 535-740 560-760
Tuar 210 462-723 442-714
Maize --8 238-261 244-263
Vaal Deshi 50 295-528 290-530
Choli 22 644-964 650-1,044
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,230-1,235 1,200-1,205
Wheat (medium) 1,375-1,400 1,350-1,375
Wheat (superior best) 1,450-1,475 1,400-1,425
Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160
Jowar 1,900-1,950 2,000-2,050
PULSES
Gram 3,475-3,500 3,475-3,500
Gram dal 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
Tuar 3,050-3,100 3,100-3,150
Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950
RICE
IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500
Basmati Best 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400