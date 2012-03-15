Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills. * Moong prices moved up due to low arrivals. * Jowar prices dropped further due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 2,600 233-268 235-267 Wheat Tukda 5,200 235-366 237-365 Jowar White 170 240-352 238-362 Bajra 200 185-248 188-246 PULSES Gram 3,000 640-683 645-681 Udid 65 455-606 439-600 Moong 7 575-778 535-740 Tuar 172 511-732 462-723 Maize --5 234-262 238-261 Vaal Deshi 140 290-522 295-528 Choli 12 650-966 644-964 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,240-1,245 1,230-1,235 Wheat (medium) 1,375-1,400 1,375-1,400 Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,450-1,475 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,475-3,500 3,475-3,500 Gram dal 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Tuar 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moong 4,700-4,750 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Basmati Best 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,0