Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills. * Moong prices moved up due to low arrivals. * Jowar prices dropped further due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 2,600 233-268 235-267 Wheat Tukda 5,200 235-366 237-365 Jowar White 170 240-352 238-362 Bajra 200 185-248 188-246 PULSES Gram 3,000 640-683 645-681 Udid 65 455-606 439-600 Moong 7 575-778 535-740 Tuar 172 511-732 462-723 Maize --5 234-262 238-261 Vaal Deshi 140 290-522 295-528 Choli 12 650-966 644-964 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,240-1,245 1,230-1,235 Wheat (medium) 1,375-1,400 1,375-1,400 Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,450-1,475 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,900-1,950 PULSES Gram 3,475-3,500 3,475-3,500 Gram dal 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Tuar 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moong 4,700-4,750 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Basmati Best 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400