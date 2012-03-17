Mar. 17 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved further due to buying support from flour mills. * Gram prices moved up due to increased demand from mills. * Tuar prices firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 3,500 235-265 234-267 Wheat Tukda 5,500 237-366 236-370 Jowar White 180 238-365 242-358 Bajra 190 188-254 190-252 PULSES Gram 7,000 660-714 660-704 Udid 065 440-0,630 450-0,605 Moong 015 570-0,800 600-0,810 Tuar 150 425-750 512-733 Maize --4 244-265 240-266 Vaal Deshi 60 275-0,522 284-0,520 Choli 25 550-0,980 670-0,996 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,260-1,265 1,240-1,245 Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,375-1,400 Wheat (superior best) 1,475-1,500 1,475-1,500 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 PULSES Gram 3,575-3,625 3,525-3,550 Gram dal 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Tuar 3,150-3,200 3,100-3,150 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 RICE IR-8 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 3,400-3,500 3,400-3,500 Basmati Best 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400