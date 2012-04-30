Apr. 30 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Udid prices improved due to short supply.
* Wheat prices dropped due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Gram prices eased due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 3,300 232-302 238-305
Wheat Tukda 4,200 233-372 239-375
Jowar White 150 210-310 208-325
Bajra 070 200-280 210-252
PULSES
Gram 1,460 675-720 670-722
Udid 150 380-0,635 350-0,622
Moong 007 650-0,900 600-0,930
Tuar 085 400-700 400-680
Maize --6 215-250 218-256
Vaal Deshi 70 375-0,580 390-0,550
Choli 18 650-0,941 560-0,850
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,220-1,230 1,240-1,250
Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,450 1,450-1,475
Wheat (superior best) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725
Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160
Jowar 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
PULSES
Gram 3,650-3,675 3,700-3,725
Gram dal 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
Tuar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
Tuardal 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800
Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,150-3,200 3,050-3,100
RICE
IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200