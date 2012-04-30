Apr. 30 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Udid prices improved due to short supply. * Wheat prices dropped due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram prices eased due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 3,300 232-302 238-305 Wheat Tukda 4,200 233-372 239-375 Jowar White 150 210-310 208-325 Bajra 070 200-280 210-252 PULSES Gram 1,460 675-720 670-722 Udid 150 380-0,635 350-0,622 Moong 007 650-0,900 600-0,930 Tuar 085 400-700 400-680 Maize --6 215-250 218-256 Vaal Deshi 70 375-0,580 390-0,550 Choli 18 650-0,941 560-0,850 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,220-1,230 1,240-1,250 Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,450 1,450-1,475 Wheat (superior best) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 PULSES Gram 3,650-3,675 3,700-3,725 Gram dal 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Tuar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Tuardal 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,150-3,200 3,050-3,100 RICE IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200