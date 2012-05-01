May 1 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved down further due to sufficient supply. * Gram prices improved due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 3,300 231-290 232-302 Wheat Tukda 5,600 232-360 233-372 Jowar White 157 208-325 210-310 Bajra 075 198-275 200-280 PULSES Gram 1,500 680-761 675-720 Udid 075 350-0,650 380-0,635 Moong 010 645-0,901 650-0,900 Tuar 080 500-751 400-700 Maize --6 200-240 215-250 Vaal Deshi 70 350-0,575 375-0,580 Choli 19 645-0,945 650-0,941 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,200-1,210 1,220-1,220 Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,425-1,450 Wheat (superior best) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 PULSES Gram 3,725-3,750 3,650-3,675 Gram dal 4,800-4,850 4,700-4,750 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Tuar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Tuardal 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 RICE IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200