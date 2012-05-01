May 1 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices moved down further due to sufficient supply.
* Gram prices improved due to buying support from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 3,300 231-290 232-302
Wheat Tukda 5,600 232-360 233-372
Jowar White 157 208-325 210-310
Bajra 075 198-275 200-280
PULSES
Gram 1,500 680-761 675-720
Udid 075 350-0,650 380-0,635
Moong 010 645-0,901 650-0,900
Tuar 080 500-751 400-700
Maize --6 200-240 215-250
Vaal Deshi 70 350-0,575 375-0,580
Choli 19 645-0,945 650-0,941
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,200-1,210 1,220-1,220
Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,425-1,450
Wheat (superior best) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725
Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160
Jowar 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
PULSES
Gram 3,725-3,750 3,650-3,675
Gram dal 4,800-4,850 4,700-4,750
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
Tuar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
Tuardal 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800
Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200
RICE
IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200