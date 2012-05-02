Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased further due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram and Besan prices moved up due to increased retail demand. * Udid prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 3,900 230-285 231-290 Wheat Tukda 5,900 231-356 232-360 Jowar White 95 240-340 208-325 Bajra 65 210-300 198-275 PULSES Gram 1,400 711-800 680-761 Udid 035 400-630 350-650 Moong 016 700-950 645-901 Tuar 030 450-710 500-751 Maize --7 205-245 200-240 Vaal Deshi 65 350-590 350-575 Choli 22 635-925 645-945 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,190-1,200 1,200-1,210 Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425 Wheat (superior best) 1,675-1,700 1,700-1,725 Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160 Jowar 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 PULSES Gram 3,750-3,775 3,725-3,750 Gram dal 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,550-3,600 3,500-3,550 Tuar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Tuardal 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,200-3,250 3,150-3,200 RICE IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200