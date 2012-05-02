Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased further due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Gram and Besan prices moved up due to increased retail demand.
* Udid prices improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 3,900 230-285 231-290
Wheat Tukda 5,900 231-356 232-360
Jowar White 95 240-340 208-325
Bajra 65 210-300 198-275
PULSES
Gram 1,400 711-800 680-761
Udid 035 400-630 350-650
Moong 016 700-950 645-901
Tuar 030 450-710 500-751
Maize --7 205-245 200-240
Vaal Deshi 65 350-590 350-575
Choli 22 635-925 645-945
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,190-1,200 1,200-1,210
Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425
Wheat (superior best) 1,675-1,700 1,700-1,725
Bajra 1,150-1,160 1,150-1,160
Jowar 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
PULSES
Gram 3,750-3,775 3,725-3,750
Gram dal 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,550-3,600 3,500-3,550
Tuar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
Tuardal 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800
Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,200-3,250 3,150-3,200
RICE
IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200