Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram, Gram Daal and Besan prices increased due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 2,800 230-289 230-285 Wheat Tukda 4,100 232-370 231-356 Jowar White 60 210-365 240-340 Bajra 057 208-302 210-300 PULSES Gram 1,440 768-805 711-800 Udid 85 400-635 400-630 Moong 14 750-1,000 700-950 Tuar 50 400-725 450-710 Maize --5 225-255 205-245 Vaal Deshi 55 350-615 350-590 Choli 35 635-940 635-925 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,190-1,200 1,190-1,200 Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425 Wheat (superior best) 1,675-1,700 1,675-1,700 Bajra 1,170-1,180 1,150-1,160 Jowar 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 PULSES Gram 3,900-3,950 3,750-3,775 Gram dal 5,100-5,150 4,800-4,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,650-3,700 3,550-3,600 Tuar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Tuardal 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Moong 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 RICE IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200