May 4 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices improved due to low arrivals. * Moong prices firmed up due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 3,050 235-283 230-289 Wheat Tukda 4,200 236-360 232-370 Jowar White 30 275-355 210-365 Bajra 050 195-250 208-302 PULSES Gram 700 777-810 768-805 Udid 045 400-0,630 400-0,635 Moong 035 850-0,950 750-1,000 Tuar 050 460-710 400-725 Maize --4 223-257 225-255 Vaal Deshi 57 345-0,615 350-0,615 Choli 45 750-0,950 635-0,940 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,190-1,200 1,190-1,200 Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425 Wheat (superior best) 1,675-1,700 1,675-1,700 Bajra 1,170-1,180 1,170-1,180 Jowar 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 PULSES Gram 4,000-4,050 3,900-3,950 Gram dal 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,750-3,800 3,650-3,700 Tuar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Tuardal 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Moong 4,800-4,850 4,700-4,750 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 RICE IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200