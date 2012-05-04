May 4 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices improved due to low arrivals.
* Moong prices firmed up due to retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 3,050 235-283 230-289
Wheat Tukda 4,200 236-360 232-370
Jowar White 30 275-355 210-365
Bajra 050 195-250 208-302
PULSES
Gram 700 777-810 768-805
Udid 045 400-0,630 400-0,635
Moong 035 850-0,950 750-1,000
Tuar 050 460-710 400-725
Maize --4 223-257 225-255
Vaal Deshi 57 345-0,615 350-0,615
Choli 45 750-0,950 635-0,940
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,190-1,200 1,190-1,200
Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425
Wheat (superior best) 1,675-1,700 1,675-1,700
Bajra 1,170-1,180 1,170-1,180
Jowar 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
PULSES
Gram 4,000-4,050 3,900-3,950
Gram dal 5,100-5,150 5,100-5,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,750-3,800 3,650-3,700
Tuar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
Tuardal 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800
Moong 4,800-4,850 4,700-4,750
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
RICE
IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200