May 5 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram and Gram Daal prices dropped due to sufficient supply.
* Tuar prices eased due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 3,150 234-285 235-283
Wheat Tukda 4,350 235-362 236-360
Jowar White 65 240-350 275-355
Bajra 052 199-275 195-250
PULSES
Gram 1,200 770-800 777-810
Udid 045 400-0,630 400-0,630
Moong 100 840-0,960 850-0,950
Tuar 100 450-725 460-710
Maize --5 220-260 223-257
Vaal Deshi 63 320-0,601 345-0,615
Choli 25 675-0,901 750-0,950
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,190-1,200 1,190-1,200
Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425
Wheat (superior best) 1,675-1,700 1,675-1,700
Bajra 1,170-1,180 1,170-1,180
Jowar 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
PULSES
Gram 3,900-3,950 4,000-4,050
Gram dal 5,000-5,050 5,100-5,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800
Tuar 2,950-3,000 3,000-3,050
Tuardal 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800
Moong 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
RICE
IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200