May 5 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Gram Daal prices dropped due to sufficient supply. * Tuar prices eased due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 3,150 234-285 235-283 Wheat Tukda 4,350 235-362 236-360 Jowar White 65 240-350 275-355 Bajra 052 199-275 195-250 PULSES Gram 1,200 770-800 777-810 Udid 045 400-0,630 400-0,630 Moong 100 840-0,960 850-0,950 Tuar 100 450-725 460-710 Maize --5 220-260 223-257 Vaal Deshi 63 320-0,601 345-0,615 Choli 25 675-0,901 750-0,950 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,190-1,200 1,190-1,200 Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425 Wheat (superior best) 1,675-1,700 1,675-1,700 Bajra 1,170-1,180 1,170-1,180 Jowar 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 PULSES Gram 3,900-3,950 4,000-4,050 Gram dal 5,000-5,050 5,100-5,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800 Tuar 2,950-3,000 3,000-3,050 Tuardal 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Moong 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 RICE IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200