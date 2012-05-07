Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Tuar prices dropped further due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 3,850 236-283 234-285 Wheat Tukda 5,250 238-364 235-362 Jowar White 62 235-320 240-350 Bajra 75 201-301 199-275 PULSES Gram 760 778-822 770-800 Udid 35 400-627 400-630 Moong 77 850-950 840-960 Tuar 60 400-725 450-725 Maize 5 222-260 220-260 Vaal Deshi 57 50-613 320-601 Choli 20 700-801 675-901 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,190-1,200 1,190-1,200 Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425 Wheat (superior best) 1,675-1,700 1,675-1,700 Bajra 1,170-1,180 1,170-1,180 Jowar 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 PULSES Gram 3,950-4,000 3,900-3,950 Gram dal 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800 Tuar 2,900-2,950 2,950-3,000 Tuardal 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Moong 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 RICE IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200