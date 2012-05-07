Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Tuar prices dropped further due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 3,850 236-283 234-285
Wheat Tukda 5,250 238-364 235-362
Jowar White 62 235-320 240-350
Bajra 75 201-301 199-275
PULSES
Gram 760 778-822 770-800
Udid 35 400-627 400-630
Moong 77 850-950 840-960
Tuar 60 400-725 450-725
Maize 5 222-260 220-260
Vaal Deshi 57 50-613 320-601
Choli 20 700-801 675-901
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,190-1,200 1,190-1,200
Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425
Wheat (superior best) 1,675-1,700 1,675-1,700
Bajra 1,170-1,180 1,170-1,180
Jowar 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
PULSES
Gram 3,950-4,000 3,900-3,950
Gram dal 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800
Tuar 2,900-2,950 2,950-3,000
Tuardal 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800
Moong 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
RICE
IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200