Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram and Besan prices moved up due to increased retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 3,550 239-280 236-283 Wheat Tukda 5,050 240-360 238-364 Jowar White 75 225-314 235-320 Bajra 85 225-305 201-301 PULSES Gram 700 780-835 778-822 Udid 37 400-625 400-627 Moong 60 840-935 850-950 Tuar 70 450-745 400-725 Maize --3 220-255 222-260 Vaal Deshi 75 375-575 350-613 Choli --8 705-802 700-801 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,210-1,220 1,190-1,200 Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,450 1,400-1,425 Wheat (superior best) 1,700-1,725 1,675-1,700 Bajra 1,170-1,180 1,170-1,180 Jowar 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750 PULSES Gram 4,050-4,100 3,950-4,000 Gram dal 5,000-5,050 5,000-5,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,800-3,850 3,750-3,800 Tuar 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Tuardal 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Moong 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 RICE IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200