Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Gram, Gram Daal and Besan prices improved further due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 3,950 242-285 239-280 Wheat Tukda 5,550 243-360 240-360 Jowar White 180 220-356 225-314 Bajra 015 199-295 225-305 PULSES Gram 1,220 790-858 780-835 Udid 60 430-621 400-625 Moong 80 845-975 840-935 Tuar 50 475-725 450-745 Maize --2 218-253 220-255 Vaal Deshi 77 250-580 375-575 Choli --5 750-825 705-802 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,210-1,220 1,210-1,220 Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,450 1,425-1,450 Wheat (superior best) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725 Bajra 1,170-1,180 1,170-1,180 Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,700-1,750 PULSES Gram 4,100-4,150 4,050-4,100 Gram dal 5,100-5,150 5,000-5,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,850-3,900 3,800-3,850 Tuar 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Tuardal 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Moong 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 RICE IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200