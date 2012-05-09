BRIEF-Tata Power Delhi Distribution, Russian Federal Test Centre sign MoU
* Says Tata Power Delhi Distribution and Russian Federal Test Centre sign MoU for developing smart grid technologies
Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Gram, Gram Daal and Besan prices improved further due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 3,950 242-285 239-280 Wheat Tukda 5,550 243-360 240-360 Jowar White 180 220-356 225-314 Bajra 015 199-295 225-305 PULSES Gram 1,220 790-858 780-835 Udid 60 430-621 400-625 Moong 80 845-975 840-935 Tuar 50 475-725 450-745 Maize --2 218-253 220-255 Vaal Deshi 77 250-580 375-575 Choli --5 750-825 705-802 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,210-1,220 1,210-1,220 Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,450 1,425-1,450 Wheat (superior best) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725 Bajra 1,170-1,180 1,170-1,180 Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,700-1,750 PULSES Gram 4,100-4,150 4,050-4,100 Gram dal 5,100-5,150 5,000-5,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,850-3,900 3,800-3,850 Tuar 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Tuardal 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Moong 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 RICE IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
* Aarvee Denims And Exports says w.r.t fire incidence, United India Insurance Company Limited has settled claim and paid 67.4 million rupees