Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Gram, Gram Daal and Besan prices moved up further due to short supply.
* Tuar prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 3,050 245-300 242-285
Wheat Tukda 4,250 246-361 243-360
Jowar White 155 218-351 220-356
Bajra 025 197-290 199-295
PULSES
Gram 700 798-860 790-858
Udid 55 433-625 430-0,621
Moong 70 845-977 845-0,975
Tuar 50 500-750 475-725
Maize --1 215-254 218-253
Vaal Deshi 70 250-583 250-0,580
Choli --- 000-000 750-0,825
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,230-1,240 1,210-1,220
Wheat (medium) 1,450-1,475 1,425-1,450
Wheat (superior best) 1,725-1,750 1,700-1,725
Bajra 1,170-1,180 1,170-1,180
Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800
PULSES
Gram 4,150-4,200 4,100-4,150
Gram dal 5,200-5,250 5,100-5,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,900-3,950 3,850-3,900
Tuar 3,050-3,100 2,900-2,950
Tuardal 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800
Moong 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
RICE
IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200