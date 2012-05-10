Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram, Gram Daal and Besan prices moved up further due to short supply. * Tuar prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 3,050 245-300 242-285 Wheat Tukda 4,250 246-361 243-360 Jowar White 155 218-351 220-356 Bajra 025 197-290 199-295 PULSES Gram 700 798-860 790-858 Udid 55 433-625 430-0,621 Moong 70 845-977 845-0,975 Tuar 50 500-750 475-725 Maize --1 215-254 218-253 Vaal Deshi 70 250-583 250-0,580 Choli --- 000-000 750-0,825 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,230-1,240 1,210-1,220 Wheat (medium) 1,450-1,475 1,425-1,450 Wheat (superior best) 1,725-1,750 1,700-1,725 Bajra 1,170-1,180 1,170-1,180 Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 PULSES Gram 4,150-4,200 4,100-4,150 Gram dal 5,200-5,250 5,100-5,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,900-3,950 3,850-3,900 Tuar 3,050-3,100 2,900-2,950 Tuardal 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Moong 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 RICE IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200