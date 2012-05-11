Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved further due to buying enquiries from mills. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 3,150 246-303 245-300 Wheat Tukda 4,150 247-360 246-361 Jowar White 155 225-380 218-351 Bajra 200 205-300 197-290 PULSES Gram 650 775-854 798-860 Udid 80 450-630 433-625 Moong 120 850-945 845-977 Tuar 50 525-735 500-750 Maize --1 218-253 215-254 Vaal Deshi 75 275-610 250-583 Choli --2 750-825 750-825 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,240-1,250 1,230-1,240 Wheat (medium) 1,450-1,475 1,450-1,475 Wheat (superior best) 1,750-1,775 1,725-1,750 Bajra 1,170-1,180 1,170-1,180 Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 PULSES Gram 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Gram dal 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,900-3,950 3,900-3,950 Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,050-3,100 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,700-5,800 Moong 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 RICE IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200