Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved further due to buying enquiries from mills.
* Tuar and Tuar Daal prices firmed up due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 3,150 246-303 245-300
Wheat Tukda 4,150 247-360 246-361
Jowar White 155 225-380 218-351
Bajra 200 205-300 197-290
PULSES
Gram 650 775-854 798-860
Udid 80 450-630 433-625
Moong 120 850-945 845-977
Tuar 50 525-735 500-750
Maize --1 218-253 215-254
Vaal Deshi 75 275-610 250-583
Choli --2 750-825 750-825
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,240-1,250 1,230-1,240
Wheat (medium) 1,450-1,475 1,450-1,475
Wheat (superior best) 1,750-1,775 1,725-1,750
Bajra 1,170-1,180 1,170-1,180
Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800
PULSES
Gram 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200
Gram dal 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,900-3,950 3,900-3,950
Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,050-3,100
Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,700-5,800
Moong 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
RICE
IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200