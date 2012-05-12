May 12 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices dropped due to restricted demand from mills. * Tuar prices improved further due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 03,100 242-305 246-303 Wheat Tukda 04,100 243-363 247-360 Jowar White 195 230-362 225-380 Bajra 0,120 220-280 205-300 PULSES Gram 0,600 755-855 775-854 Udid 0,075 0,400-0,624 0,450-0,630 Moong 0,130 0,800-0,949 0,850-0,945 Tuar 0,060 500-750 525-735 Maize 002 215-254 218-253 Vaal Deshi 080 0,300-0,558 0,275-0,610 Choli 015 0,700-0,830 0,750-0,825 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,240-1,250 1,240-1,250 Wheat (medium) 1,450-1,475 1,450-1,475 Wheat (superior best) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Bajra 1,170-1,180 1,170-1,180 Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 PULSES Gram 4,050-4,100 4,150-4,200 Gram dal 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,900-3,950 3,900-3,950 Tuar 3,150-3,200 3,100-3,150 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moong 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 RICE IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200