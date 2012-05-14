Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices improved as new summer crop arrivals were low. * Gram prices moved up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 4,100 241-301 242-305 Wheat Tukda 5,400 242-360 243-363 Jowar White 235 225-365 230-362 Bajra 145 230-278 220-280 PULSES Gram 700 780-860 755-855 Udid 080 400-625 400-624 Moong 300 840-911 800-949 Tuar 025 500-720 500-750 Maize 15 220-255 215-254 Vaal Deshi 85 350-550 300-558 Choli 18 705-790 700-830 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,240-1,250 1,240-1,250 Wheat (medium) 1,450-1,475 1,450-1,475 Wheat (superior best) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Bajra 1,250-1,260 1,170-1,180 Jowar 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 PULSES Gram 4,100-4,150 4,050-4,100 Gram dal 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,900-3,950 3,900-3,950 Tuar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moong 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 RICE IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200