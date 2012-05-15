Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices moved up due to thin supply. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices improved due to increased retail demand. * Tuar prices eased due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 3,100 237-300 241-301 Wheat Tukda 4,200 238-365 242-360 Jowar White 295 225-390 225-365 Bajra 210 235-270 230-278 PULSES Gram 930 800-858 780-860 Udid 60 400-700 400-625 Moong 800 800-900 840-911 Tuar 50 550-750 500-720 Maize 20 215-240 220-255 Vaal Deshi 90 360-590 350-550 Choli 45 650-800 705-790 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,240-1,250 1,240-1,250 Wheat (medium) 1,450-1,475 1,450-1,475 Wheat (superior best) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775 Bajra 1,250-1,260 1,250-1,260 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,750-1,800 PULSES Gram 4,200-4,250 4,100-4,150 Gram dal 5,300-5,350 5,200-5,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,950-4,000 3,900-3,950 Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,150-3,200 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moong 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 RICE IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200