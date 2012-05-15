Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices moved up due to thin supply.
* Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices improved due to increased retail demand.
* Tuar prices eased due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 3,100 237-300 241-301
Wheat Tukda 4,200 238-365 242-360
Jowar White 295 225-390 225-365
Bajra 210 235-270 230-278
PULSES
Gram 930 800-858 780-860
Udid 60 400-700 400-625
Moong 800 800-900 840-911
Tuar 50 550-750 500-720
Maize 20 215-240 220-255
Vaal Deshi 90 360-590 350-550
Choli 45 650-800 705-790
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,240-1,250 1,240-1,250
Wheat (medium) 1,450-1,475 1,450-1,475
Wheat (superior best) 1,750-1,775 1,750-1,775
Bajra 1,250-1,260 1,250-1,260
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,750-1,800
PULSES
Gram 4,200-4,250 4,100-4,150
Gram dal 5,300-5,350 5,200-5,250
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,950-4,000 3,900-3,950
Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,150-3,200
Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Moong 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
RICE
IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200