May 16 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Wednesday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Tuar prices dropped further due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 3,250 235-300 237-300
Wheat Tukda 5,100 236-360 238-365
Jowar White 300 235-392 225-390
Bajra 270 233-268 235-270
PULSES
Gram 550 790-856 800-858
Udid 055 370-0,700 400-0,700
Moong 400 800-0,900 800-0,900
Tuar 200 450-725 550-750
Maize 12 216-242 215-240
Vaal Deshi 75 365-0,550 360-0,590
Choli 50 660-0,815 650-0,800
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,230-1,240 1,240-1,250
Wheat (medium) 1,450-1,475 1,450-1,475
Wheat (superior best) 1,725-1,750 1,750-1,775
Bajra 1,250-1,260 1,250-1,260
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Gram dal 5,300-5,350 5,300-5,350
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,950-4,000 3,950-4,000
Tuar 3,050-3,100 3,100-3,150
Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Moong 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
RICE
IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200