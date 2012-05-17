May 17 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped further due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Udid prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Gram and Besan prices firmed up due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 3,200 234-295 235-300 Wheat Tukda 5,050 235-352 236-360 Jowar White 400 230-393 235-392 Bajra 180 238-265 233-268 PULSES Gram 530 795-862 790-856 Udid 040 400-0,710 370-0,700 Moong 450 790-0,890 800-0,900 Tuar 020 520-735 450-725 Maize 10 210-240 216-242 Vaal Deshi 65 350-0,540 365-0,550 Choli 70 650-0,850 660-0,815 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,220-1,230 1,230-1,240 Wheat (medium) 1,450-1,475 1,450-1,475 Wheat (superior best) 1,700-1,725 1,725-1,750 Bajra 1,250-1,260 1,250-1,260 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 4,250-4,300 4,200-4,250 Gram dal 5,300-5,350 5,300-5,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 3,950-4,000 Tuar 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moong 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850 Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,150-3,200 3,200-3,250 RICE IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200