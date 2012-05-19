May 19 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Udid prices dropped due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 2,250 234-296 236-310
Wheat Tukda 3,250 235-359 235-361
Jowar White 365 230-381 235-390
Bajra 175 235-260 232-260
PULSES
Gram 560 760-864 785-860
Udid 040 360-0,690 370-0,700
Moong 700 800-0,832 800-0,860
Tuar 060 450-725 450-725
Maize 10 220-240 215-238
Vaal Deshi 65 340-0,525 355-0,545
Choli 60 650-0,860 645-0,840
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,230-1,240 1,235-1,245
Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,450 1,450-1,475
Wheat (superior best) 1,725-1,750 1,725-1,750
Bajra 1,250-1,260 1,250-1,260
Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
PULSES
Gram 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350
Gram dal 5,300-5,350 5,300-5,350
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100
Tuar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Moong 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850
Moongdal 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500
Udid 3,100-3,150 3,150-3,200
RICE
IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200