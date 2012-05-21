May 21 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped further due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Moong and Moong Daal prices eased due to increased arrivals of summer crop. * Tuar prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 2,350 234-305 234-296 Wheat Tukda 3,550 235-355 235-359 Jowar White 575 235-370 230-381 Bajra 200 230-256 235-260 PULSES Gram 650 770-858 760-864 Udid 055 370-0,700 360-0,690 Moong 740 810-0,842 800-0,832 Tuar 030 450-750 450-725 Maize --8 210-240 220-240 Vaal Deshi 85 350-0,520 340-0,525 Choli 90 660-0,864 650-0,860 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,220-1,230 1,230-1,240 Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,425-1,450 Wheat (superior best) 1,725-1,750 1,725-1,750 Bajra 1,250-1,260 1,250-1,260 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Gram dal 5,300-5,350 5,300-5,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100 Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,000-3,050 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moong 4,700-4,750 4,800-4,850 Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,400-5,500 Udid 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 RICE IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200