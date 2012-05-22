May 22 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to sufficient supply. * Moong prices dropped further due to increased arrivals. * Gram prices moved down due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,950 240-304 234-305 Wheat Tukda 2,350 242-354 235-355 Jowar White 570 230-380 235-370 Bajra 125 235-246 230-256 PULSES Gram 300 775-865 770-858 Udid 060 375-0,705 370-0,700 Moong 1,150 812-0,824 810-0,842 Tuar 050 500-725 450-750 Maize 30 205-245 210-240 Vaal Deshi 90 380-0,510 350-0,520 Choli 310 750-0,852 660-0,864 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,220-1,230 1,220-1,230 Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425 Wheat (superior best) 1,725-1,750 1,725-1,750 Bajra 1,230-1,240 1,250-1,260 Jowar 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 4,250-4,300 4,300-4,350 Gram dal 5,300-5,350 5,300-5,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100 Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,700-4,750 Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Udid 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 RICE IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200