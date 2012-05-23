May 23 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices dropped due to increased arrivals. * Gram and Besan prices eased due to restricted retail demand. * Udid prices moved down due to lack of demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 2,040 241-305 240-304 Wheat Tukda 2,950 243-361 242-354 Jowar White 520 230-385 230-380 Bajra 250 180-260 235-246 PULSES Gram 400 775-870 775-865 Udid 050 450-0,660 375-0,705 Moong 600 780-0,840 812-0,824 Tuar 030 500-725 500-725 Maize --8 200-240 205-245 Vaal Deshi 120 360-0,560 380-0,510 Choli 400 760-0,865 750-0,852 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,220-1,230 1,220-1,230 Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425 Wheat (superior best) 1,725-1,750 1,725-1,750 Bajra 1,230-1,240 1,230-1,240 Jowar 1,700-1,750 1,800-1,850 PULSES Gram 4,200-4,250 4,250-4,300 Gram dal 5,300-5,350 5,300-5,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,050-4,100 Tuar 3,100-3,150 3,100-3,150 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Udid 3,000-3,050 3,100-3,150 RICE IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200