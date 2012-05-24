Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices moved down further due to sufficient supply.
* Gram prices dropped due to low demand from retailers.
* Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,880 250-300 241-305
Wheat Tukda 2,400 252-340 243-361
Jowar White 560 225-375 230-385
Bajra 230 185-255 180-260
PULSES
Gram 250 790-847 775-870
Udid 040 575-680 450-660
Moong 630 775-836 780-840
Tuar 50 450-735 500-725
Maize 6 210-235 200-240
Vaal Deshi 150 400-530 360-560
Choli 210 605-1,032 760-865
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,220-1,230 1,220-1,230
Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425
Wheat (superior best) 1,725-1,750 1,725-1,750
Bajra 1,230-1,240 1,230-1,240
Jowar 1,600-1,650 1,700-1,750
PULSES
Gram 4,150-4,200 4,200-4,250
Gram dal 5,300-5,350 5,300-5,350
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050
Tuar 3,050-3,100 3,100-3,150
Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
Udid 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
RICE
IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200