Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices moved down further due to sufficient supply. * Gram prices dropped due to low demand from retailers. * Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,880 250-300 241-305 Wheat Tukda 2,400 252-340 243-361 Jowar White 560 225-375 230-385 Bajra 230 185-255 180-260 PULSES Gram 250 790-847 775-870 Udid 040 575-680 450-660 Moong 630 775-836 780-840 Tuar 50 450-735 500-725 Maize 6 210-235 200-240 Vaal Deshi 150 400-530 360-560 Choli 210 605-1,032 760-865 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,220-1,230 1,220-1,230 Wheat (medium) 1,400-1,425 1,400-1,425 Wheat (superior best) 1,725-1,750 1,725-1,750 Bajra 1,230-1,240 1,230-1,240 Jowar 1,600-1,650 1,700-1,750 PULSES Gram 4,150-4,200 4,200-4,250 Gram dal 5,300-5,350 5,300-5,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 3,050-3,100 3,100-3,150 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Udid 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 RICE IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200