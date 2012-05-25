Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills. * Gram prices improved due to low arrivals. * Tuar prices moved up due to thin supply. * Udid prices dropped due to lack of demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,940 244-301 250-300 Wheat Tukda 2,490 245-355 252-340 Jowar White 520 220-365 225-375 Bajra 300 200-245 185-255 PULSES Gram 300 810-850 790-847 Udid 045 500-685 575-680 Moong 800 811-850 775-836 Tuar 060 400-740 450-735 Maize 15 218-240 210-235 Vaal Deshi 70 350-538 400-530 Choli 125 640-825 605-1,032 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,250-1,260 1,220-1,230 Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,450 1,400-1,425 Wheat (superior best) 1,725-1,750 1,725-1,750 Bajra 1,230-1,240 1,230-1,240 Jowar 1,600-1,650 1,600-1,650 PULSES Gram 4,250-4,300 4,150-4,200 Gram dal 5,300-5,350 5,300-5,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 3,150-3,200 3,050-3,100 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Udid 2,950-3,000 3,000-3,050 RICE IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200