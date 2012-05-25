Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills.
* Gram prices improved due to low arrivals.
* Tuar prices moved up due to thin supply.
* Udid prices dropped due to lack of demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,940 244-301 250-300
Wheat Tukda 2,490 245-355 252-340
Jowar White 520 220-365 225-375
Bajra 300 200-245 185-255
PULSES
Gram 300 810-850 790-847
Udid 045 500-685 575-680
Moong 800 811-850 775-836
Tuar 060 400-740 450-735
Maize 15 218-240 210-235
Vaal Deshi 70 350-538 400-530
Choli 125 640-825 605-1,032
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,250-1,260 1,220-1,230
Wheat (medium) 1,425-1,450 1,400-1,425
Wheat (superior best) 1,725-1,750 1,725-1,750
Bajra 1,230-1,240 1,230-1,240
Jowar 1,600-1,650 1,600-1,650
PULSES
Gram 4,250-4,300 4,150-4,200
Gram dal 5,300-5,350 5,300-5,350
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050
Tuar 3,150-3,200 3,050-3,100
Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
Udid 2,950-3,000 3,000-3,050
RICE
IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200