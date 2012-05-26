Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved further due to low arrivals. * Gram and Besan prices moved up due to increased retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 1,980 240-300 244-301 Wheat Tukda 2,600 242-352 245-355 Jowar White 440 210-368 220-365 Bajra 200 210-243 200-245 PULSES Gram 610 815-860 810-850 Udid 75 460-700 500-685 Moong 860 815-858 811-850 Tuar 50 350-742 400-740 Maize --5 220-239 218-240 Vaal Deshi 60 360-530 350-538 Choli 105 600-826 640-825 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,270-1,280 1,250-1,260 Wheat (medium) 1,450-1,475 1,425-1,450 Wheat (superior best) 1,725-1,750 1,725-1,750 Bajra 1,230-1,240 1,230-1,240 Jowar 1,600-1,650 1,600-1,650 PULSES Gram 4,300-4,350 4,250-4,300 Gram dal 5,300-5,350 5,300-5,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,000-4,050 Tuar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Udid 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000 RICE IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200