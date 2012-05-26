Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved further due to low arrivals.
* Gram and Besan prices moved up due to increased retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 1,980 240-300 244-301
Wheat Tukda 2,600 242-352 245-355
Jowar White 440 210-368 220-365
Bajra 200 210-243 200-245
PULSES
Gram 610 815-860 810-850
Udid 75 460-700 500-685
Moong 860 815-858 811-850
Tuar 50 350-742 400-740
Maize --5 220-239 218-240
Vaal Deshi 60 360-530 350-538
Choli 105 600-826 640-825
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,270-1,280 1,250-1,260
Wheat (medium) 1,450-1,475 1,425-1,450
Wheat (superior best) 1,725-1,750 1,725-1,750
Bajra 1,230-1,240 1,230-1,240
Jowar 1,600-1,650 1,600-1,650
PULSES
Gram 4,300-4,350 4,250-4,300
Gram dal 5,300-5,350 5,300-5,350
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,000-4,050
Tuar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200
Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Moong 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
Udid 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000
RICE
IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200