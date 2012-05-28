Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices dropped due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Jowar prices eased due to increased arrivals.
* Moong prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 2,110 242-298 240-300
Wheat Tukda 2,820 243-360 242-352
Jowar White 770 200-370 210-368
Bajra 180 200-244 210-243
PULSES
Gram 300 790-835 815-860
Udid 125 450-710 460-700
Moong 960 815-859 815-858
Tuar 090 400-712 350-742
Maize --5 218-240 220-239
Vaal Deshi 50 350-524 360-530
Choli 150 575-794 600-826
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,250-1,260 1,270-1,280
Wheat (medium) 1,450-1,475 1,450-1,475
Wheat (superior best) 1,700-1,725 1,725-1,750
Bajra 1,230-1,240 1,230-1,240
Jowar 1,550-1,600 1,600-1,650
PULSES
Gram 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350
Gram dal 5,300-5,350 5,300-5,350
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Tuar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200
Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900
Moong 4,550-4,600 4,600-4,650
Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
Udid 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000
RICE
IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975
Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000
Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200