May 29 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Gram prices moved up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 2,220 243-299 242-298 Wheat Tukda 3,170 244-360 243-360 Jowar White 780 200-373 200-370 Bajra 175 205-245 200-244 PULSES Gram 200 812-858 790-835 Udid 130 455-0,705 450-0,710 Moong 1,050 815-0,845 815-0,859 Tuar 097 405-713 400-712 Maize --8 215-240 218-240 Vaal Deshi 55 350-0,525 350-0,524 Choli 160 575-0,795 575-0,794 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,250-1,260 1,250-1,260 Wheat (medium) 1,450-1,475 1,450-1,475 Wheat (superior best) 1,700-1,725 1,700-1,725 Bajra 1,200-1,210 1,230-1,240 Jowar 1,550-1,600 1,550-1,600 PULSES Gram 4,350-4,400 4,300-4,350 Gram dal 5,300-5,350 5,300-5,350 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Tuar 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Tuardal 5,800-5,900 5,800-5,900 Moong 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Moongdal 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Udid 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000 RICE IR-8 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Parimal 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Punjab Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Basmati Medium 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200 Basmati Best 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200